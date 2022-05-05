SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA Celebrates 24th Anniversary Of THERION's Vovin Album, Shares Wacken Open Air 2001 Live Video - "By Singing Therion Songs, It Taught Me To Sing"
Torn Between Two Worlds vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva, who is best known for her 14 year tenure with Cradle Of Filth, worked with Therion as a session musician from 1997 - 1999 both in the studio and live. She has shared the following message with the fans:
"Today, one of the best albums I ever did turns 24 years old. Vovin.
Christofer Johnsson only hired professional trained opera singers, I was furthest from that I can tell ya, yet he took a chance on me. I remember meeting him for the first time in Stockholm; it was the same weekend Lady Diana died in Paris and the same weekend I also had a phone call with Mortiis about working with him.
Chris and I met up in Stockholm one evening. He gave me a tour of certain landmarks, one was where a prime minister (or someone official) was shot, and I thought 'Wow, you know how to show a girl a good time.' He was very intelligent, but really did bore me sometimes. I mean. I was young, a bit immature, I drank, I smoked, I wanted to party and get drunk and dribble every where, really not what Chris wanted as a singer (haha), but I had passion. He used to call me a 'British bastard' and say how England was flat, which used to annoy me a lot, because its not!
Seriously, I think I think about that man too often as I drive to work each day. I actually think I may miss him a bit.
Singing in Therion, I miss it a lot. By singing Therion songs, it taught me to sing. We didn't always see eye to eye in the beginning. In the end we did, but I decided to choose Cradle Of Filth over Therion as the tours were coming in thick and fast and I got too busy. I regret walking away from Therion, but I thank him for the chances, the memories.
Would I do it again? Hell yeah....
So many people I miss, but lucky to still have contact with. Some of the dearest people are in this footage I am posting from Wacken, and of course, sadly, our beautiful Johanna isn't with us anymore.
To me, 'The Rise Of Sodom' will forever be my song. I was so proud, not perfect, but proud. About 20 mins in.... this song was always one of my biggest highlights. We had such fun, most of the time."