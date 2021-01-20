SATYRICON Remastering Dark Medieval Times And The Shadowthrone Albums

Norwegian black metal legends Satyricon have revealed they are remastering their first two albums, Dark Medieval Times and The Shadowthrone.

The full-length debut, Dark Medieval Times, was released in 1994 and was the first release from Moonfog Productions and was recorded in the “Ancient Sphere Ruins at Skoklefald during dark autumn nights August and September anno 1993.”

Second album, The Shadowthrone, was also released in 1994 under Moonfog Productions and was recorded in May and mixed in June, July, and August at Waterfall Studios in ’94.