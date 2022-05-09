SAXON Guitarist PAUL QUINN On Keeping The Band Going During Tough Times - "You Have To Be Bombastic Enough To Think That You Are Worth It"

In a new interview with AntiHero, guitarist and founding member of British heavy metal legends Saxon, Paul Quinn, discusses the band's 23rd studio album Carpe Diem, live shows and the pandemic, his relationship with Biff Byford, and much more. An excerpt follows...

AntiHero: How would you describe your relationship with Biff? Obviously, the two of you are the last men standing, so to speak, from that first Saxon album, way back. How would you describe your chemistry, the bond that you have together?

Paul Quinn: "Well, mostly respect, to get this far. Brotherly, up to a point. You know how brothers can fight."

AntiHero: Yeah, sure.

Paul Quinn: "We respect each other’s abilities."

AntiHero: Obviously, looking over the band’s history, has it been difficult to keep going at certain points? Obviously, that court case with the ex-members, the TV programme, was it difficult to get through? Was it, at a point, very difficult to get that Yorkshire grit and determination out there, and keep going as a band?

Paul Quinn: "At times. You have to be bombastic enough to think that you are worth it. Sorry Loreal, but we are."

AntiHero: In recent years, you mentioned Biff’s heart attack, and Nigel obviously had health problems as well. Has it caused you to modify or review your own personal lifestyle, and maybe make adaptations and changes? Biff and Nigel have both had very serious health issues. I wondered if that has caused you to maybe modify or change your own personal lifestyle.

Paul Quinn: "Actually, no. Apart from less alcohol I’m not particularly any more energetic or eating any less. Or whatever. I’ve not changed my lifestyle, I very much doubt if they’ve changed their own very much."

Saxon's new album, Carpe Diem, is available via Silver Lining Music in a variety of formats. Orders can be placed here.

Cover art by Paul R. Gregory.

Tracklisting:

"Carpe Diem (Seize The Day)"

"Age Of Steam"

"The Pilgrimage"

"Dambusters"

"Remember The Fallen"

"Super Nova"

"Lady In Gray"

"All For One"

"Black Is The Night"

"Living On the Limit"

"Super Nova" lyric video:

"The Pilgrimage" video:

“Remember The Fallen” video:

"Carpe Diem (Seize The Day)" video:

Saxon lineup:

Biff Byford - Vocals

Paul Quinn - Guitar

Nigel Glockler - Drums

Doug Scarratt - Guitar

Nibbs Carter - Bass