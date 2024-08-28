SCARDUST Vocalist NOA GRUMAN Teams Up With Producer NINO HELFRICH For New Single "Don't Look Back"; Official Video Streaming

With their new single, "Don't Look Back", Noa Gruman and producer Nino Helfrich have released another spectacular song from Helfrich's upcoming collaboration album, Shadow Empress, which features 13 female vocalists from around the globe. Noa Gruman, singer of the Israeli prog metal band Scardust, delivers a breathtaking vocal performance on the new track. Despite its relatively short length, the song deviates from a regular arrangement, taking the listener on an emotional journey.

The accompanying music video for "Don't Look Back" brings the song’s emotional theme to life with stunning visuals that are sure to captivate audiences. Once again, the song was written, produced, recorded, and mixed by producer and guitarist Nino Helfrich at Skull Tone Studios, promising an unforgettable listening experience. Mastering was done by both Jens Bogren (Arch Enemy, Amon Amarth) and Nino Helfrich (Inner Axis, Rise of Kronos), ensuring top-tier sound quality.

Released on August 23, Shadow Empress includes performances from some of the best female vocalists in today's metal scene, including Vicky Psarakis (Sicksense, ex-The Agonist), Britta Görtz (Hiraes), Nastassja Giulia (Enemy Inside), Laura Guldemond (Burning Witches), Helle Bohdanova (Ignea), and many more.