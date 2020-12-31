SCORPIONS Frontman KLAUS MEINE On Conspiracy Theory That CIA Wrote "Wind Of Change" - "It's Not True At All" (Video)

Deadline recently reported exclusively that Wind Of Change, the podcast that asks whether the CIA wrote the 1990 Scorpions hit song, is being adapted for television at Hulu.

Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine offered his thoughts on the conspiracy theory during an interview on That Jamieson Show.

Meine: "I would be ashamed if I would bring up a story like this. Everybody would say, 'Klaus, no. No way.' Like, a marketing plan, 30 years of 'Wind Of Change'. You never would go that far because I don't know anybody who believes that kind of story. Of course it's not true at all. It shows how powerful music can be. If they think this song was like a tool to help to bring down communism.... jeez (laughs). It just underlines, in a heavy way, if that would be possible, the power of music."

Deadline understands that Hulu has landed the project, which is being developed by Alex Karpovsky, in a competitive situation.

The Patrick Radden Keefe-hosted podcast, which launched in May and became one of the buzziest audio series of the year, is produced by Pod Save America producer Crooked Media, Pineapple Street Studios, which produces podcasts such as The Clearing and The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow, and Spotify.

It is being written and exec produced by Karpovsky, who starred in Amazon’s television adaptation of Homecoming and wrote and directed Oh Jerome, No — which was part of FXX comedy Cake — and exec produced by Single Parent and Life in Pieces EP Jason Winer. 20th Television is the studio and is producing in association with Winer’s Small Dog Pictures, Crooked Media, Pineapple Street Studios and Spotify.

It’s 1990. The Berlin Wall has just come down. The Soviet Union is on the verge of collapse. A heavy metal band from West Germany, the Scorpions, releases a power ballad, “Wind Of Change". The song becomes the soundtrack to the peaceful revolution sweeping Europe - and one of the biggest rock singles ever. According to some fans, it’s the song that ended the Cold War.

Decades later, New Yorker writer Patrick Radden Keefe hears a rumor from a source: the Scorpions didn’t actually write “Wind Of Change”. The CIA did.

This is Patrick’s journey to find the truth. Among former operatives and leather-clad rockers, from Moscow to Kiev to a GI Joe convention in Ohio, it’s a story about spies doing the unthinkable, about propaganda hidden in pop music, and a maze of government secrets. “Wind Of Change.” An offbeat eight part investigation

Wind Of Change is an Original Series from Pineapple Street Studios, Crooked Media and Spotify. Binge the full season here.