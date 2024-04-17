SCORPIONS On First Show Of "Love At First Sting Las Vegas" Residency - "It Went Very, Very Well"; Audio

Scorpions are back on the Las Vegas Strip with a brand new exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Love At First Sting, performing the album plus all of their biggest hits. Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas kicked off on Thursday, April 11 at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The band spoke with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, and during their conversation, Matthias Jabs and Rudolf Schenker discussed the first show of the Las Vegas residency and revealed how they prepared for it. Quotes and video below courtesy of SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation.

Eddie Trunk: "We'll start with you, Matthias. How did it feel for the first show? I'm sure first show is a little jitters, right?"

Matthias Jabs: "Yeah. I mean, we haven't played in seven or eight months. We finished the tour last year, end of July, somewhere in Portugal. And, so now having a whole new set, being slightly rusty still, but it went very, very well. I was very happy last night."

Trunk: "I didn’t’ from the audience feel... I know musicians have a different perspective than the audience, but from the audience it sounded and looked well rehearsed, like you'd never know it was the first time, it was killer out front. How, how about you Rudy? How'd you feel about show one?"

Rudolf Schenker: "I tell you one thing to rehearse well, it sounds great, but it sometimes can be boring. So in a little bit of, uh, you don't know, it's very good because gives you more tension. And also for the people, it's not so perfect, well done show. You know, it's rock and roll. Had nothing to do with perfection. Rock and roll is a feeling and energy."

The new show follows the Scorpions' popular “Sin City Nights” residency, which sold out all nine performances at the venue in 2022. Remaining performances on sale are:

April: 18, 20, 24, 26, 28

May: 1, 3

Tickets at The-Scorpions.com/RockZone.