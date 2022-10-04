SCORPIONS Release "Out Go The Lights" Single From Japanese Edition Of Rock Believer; Audio

Scorpions have released a new single with "Out Go The Lights", a bonus track on the Japanese edition of the band's Rock Believer album. Stream the single here, and below:

Scorpions frontman and international rock icon, Klaus Meine, enthusiastically endorses Swedish heavy rock queens, Thundermother. Thundermother are currently on the road with Scorpions as Special Guests on the North American Rock Believer Tour supporting their new album, Black And Gold (out now on AFM Records).

"Make sure to come early because you don't want to miss our special guest Thundermother from Sweden. Those girls rock the house every night like crazy. If we rock like a hurricane, they bring the thunder. Be sure to don't miss them and we'll see you out there!” - Klaus Meine

Watch Meine's endorsement below:

About the tour, guitarist Filippa Nässil says: “Our set is 45 minutes of pure and raw madness! If you put AC/DC and Motörhead together, then you have Thundermother.”

Guernica Mancini (vocals) adds “'We fight for rock’n’roll' is our motto, and that is what we are doing on that stage every night. Thundermother don’t just play rock, we ARE rock!"

Tour dates:

October

4 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

7 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Cente

9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

13 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

15 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

18 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Coliseum

21 - Las Vegas, NV - Mandalay Bay