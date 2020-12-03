SCOTT IAN Introduces SGT D Guitar Pedal

“Now you’ll stop shitting in people’s ears with your ass tone.” - Sgt D.

Guitarist Scott Ian (Anthrax, S.O.D.) has teamed up with KHDK Electronics for the launch of the Sgt D Pedal. What you need to know:

- The cigar tip lights up!

That’s it!

(OK, a few other details)

- Only 250 pieces were made with this design

- Available tomorrow, December 4th at 12 pm EST

- $249.99 plus shipping unless you buy it on eBay a week later, then it’s $400+ (seriously flippers wtf is going on)

- Exclusively on khdkelectronics.com

- Ships before the end of the year unless COVID fucks with the plans

"Scott knew what he wanted - a ruthlessly vicious pedal that captures his S.O.D. amp tone," explains David Karon of KHDK. "Of course, the absolute maniac that he is, he also wanted it to work as a magical booster and make even a shitty $50 amp sound like a monster. He then requested that the pedal have wheels and a built-in drone and follows him around whilst humming the Knight Rider theme, but our engineer Antonin Salva drew the line at that."

"Anyway, after a few prototypes and reworks, the Sgt D saw the light of day! Scott was incredibly hands-on throughout the process. He literally never detached his hands from his body."

"Scott wanted an all-in-one go-to pedal, something that he could use as his amp tone on fly rigs - or just plugging the pedal in front of an overdriven amp so the pedal affects mainly the dynamic response of his tone, the tightness of the bass, and the attack for palm-muting." Learn more at this location.