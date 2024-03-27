Seattle’s OLD IRON Releases Two-Track Digital Single

Satanik Royalty Records has issued a new two-track digital single from Seattle, Washington-based dirge trio, Old Iron.

The songs -- “Ahnighito” and “Fractal Storm” -- were originally recorded for Old Iron’s 2014-released Cordyceps full-length with Brandon Ramsey on drums. Reimagined with current drummer Trent McIntyre, these recordings stand as the best documentation of these songs in both performance and fidelity.

Thematically, they serve as bookends to the concept loosely running throughout Cordyceps: that human consciousness was affected by ancient exposure to extraterrestrial fungi by way of meteorites. Ten-thousand years ago the Cape York meteorite broke into three pieces as it hit Greenland. Named after one of these pieces, “Ahnighito” chronicles its descent to earth and the harvesting of its iron. Maybe there was more than just rock and metal in that meteorite!

The exposure inevitably leads to fungal growth inside the host finishing with a psychedelic crescendo. Sit back and relax as the layers of your mind peel away into the “Fractal Storm.”

“Ahnighito” and “Fractal Storm” were recorded by Nicholas Wilbur, mixed by the inimitable Matt Bayles, and mastered by Brad Boatright.

Stream/purchase on Bandcamp.

Old Iron:

Jesse Roberts - vocals, guitar, samples

Jerad Shealey - bass, vocals, samples

Trent McIntyre- drums

(Photo – John Malley)