SEBASTIAN BACH Announces New North American Tour Dates

Sebastian Bach will hit the road in 2024 for an international tour with dates in Latin and North America. The singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star, and actor’s “What Do I Got To Lose Tour” - a mix of solo gigs and festival appearances - kicks off with an international run of performances in Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile before North American shows in the US and Mexico.

The stateside tour gets underway May 10 in Jefferson, LA before wrapping June 29 in San Diego, CA. Tickets for the North American shows go on sale Friday, March 1 at 10 AM, local time, with pre-sale tickets available Thursday, February 29 at 10 AM, ET. Click here for all ticketing info and to purchase tickets.

"We are super excited to embark upon the What Do I Got to Lose? Tour 2024!," Sebastian Bach says. “This is the first song that I've ever had on U.S. rock radio with my solo band and I cannot thank you all enough - radio stations for playing this song and all you rock fans out there for cranking it up! Can't wait to play live for all of you this summer no tapes no fakes all real all the time that is how we roll! See you on the road mothertruckers!”

This news follows Sebastian’s exciting end to 2023, which included an appearance on Fox’s “The Masked Singer” as “Tiki,” a fan and judge favorite who went on to show’s Group B Finals. As Rolling Stone noted, “Ahead of Tiki’s reveal, panelist Nicole Scherzinger applauded his performance, saying, “You’re a brilliant vocalist, you can do anything with your voice…’”

Following his final performance on the show in December, Sebastian released “What Do I Got To Lose?” (Reigning Phoenix Music), marking his first new music in ten years. The track - which continues to build momentum at rock radio, trending in the Top 40 on the Mediabase’s Active Rock Daily spin chart - was co-written by Sebastian, Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash) and Elvis Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Slash), the latter of whom also served as the track’s producer. Guitars lock into a heart-thumping groove on the song as Sebastian’s voice rings out on the refrain, “I’m holding on for judgment day.” The momentum gives way to a fret-burning lead. For the video, Sebastian is joined by his former Skid Row bandmate, drummer Rob Affuso.

Tour dates:

February

29-March 7 - The 80's Cruise 2024 - Orlando, FL

April

14 - Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show - West Hollywood, CA

26 - Summer Breeze 2024 - São Paulo, Brazil

27 - Tork n Roll - Curitiba, Brazil

28 - Vivo Rio (with Mr Big) - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

30 - Teatro del Museo - Montevideo, Uruguay

May

1 - Estadio Obras (with Mr Big) - Buenos Aires , Argentina

3 - Teatro Caupolican (with Mr. Big) - Santiago, Chile

5 - Lunario - Mexico City, Mexico

10 - Jefferson, LA - Southport Music Hall

11 - Destin, FL - Club LA

12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

14 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

16 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for The Performing Arts

17 - Warren, OH - Packard Music Hall

18 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino

19 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

21 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

24 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield

28 - Warrendale, PA - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

29 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

31 - Indianapolis, IN - Hendricks Live!

June

1 - Morgantown, WV - Ruby Amphitheatre

2 - Columbus, OH - King Of Clubs

4 - Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall

5 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

7 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

8 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

9 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

11 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

12 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

14 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

15 - Denver, CO - Summit

16 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

19 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

21 - Dallas, TX - The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

22 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

23 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

25 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

27 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

29 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

(Photo - Jim Louvau)