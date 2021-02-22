SEPULTURA Celebrate 40 Years Of Music By Joining Forces With LA Streetwear Brand The Hundreds; Line Launches Wednesday

Brazilian heavy metal icons, Sepultura, are teaming up with LA streetwear brand, The Hundreds. The exclusive line will be launched on Wednesday, February 24 at 9 PM, Pacific. Visit this location.

Formed in 1984 in Brazil, Sepultura has gone on to sell over 20 million records and solidify their legacy as one of the greatest metal bands of the ‘80s, ‘90s, and beyond. Today, Sepultura is still going strong, 15 albums deep into one of the hardest hitting discographies in history.The Hundreds X Sepultura spans the band’s entire career, paying tribute to both classic songs and new ones.

The collection features a series of graphics across T-Shirts, Long Sleeves, Pullover Hoodies, Hats, and accessories, as well as a The Hundreds flip of the band’s iconic spiked spine font.

Get your hands on the entire The Hundreds X Sepultura collection on Thursday, February 25 on The Hundreds App and Online Shop, as well as The Hundreds Los Angeles on Fairfax.

Recently, the band sat down with The Hundreds to discuss their music as well as the importance of merch. Check out the interview below: