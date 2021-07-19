SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER Featured In New Episode Of Jackson's "First Song I Learned On Guitar"; Video

In the latest episode of Jackson's "First Song I Learned on Guitar", Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser shares his recollections of getting hooked on guitar, his first guitar and how he learned to play the instrument.

"Listening to albums is where I really trained my ear," says Kisser. "I studied acoustic guitar and Brazilian music, the theory and other stuff, but with heavy music and rock and roll, listening to the albums—vinyl and cassette tapes, and really trying to learn the songs."

While the pandemic paralyzed the entire world and prevented bands from touring, Latin America's biggest metal export, Sepultura, refused to sit back and act like an animal trapped in a cage. Therefore, in early 2020, the legendary Brazilians from Belo Horizonte seized the moment to start their own weekly "SepulQuarta" video podcast, in which they invited other famous musicians from all over the world to not only discuss important topics but also perform a track from Seultura's massive catalog together with the band.

The resulting full-length compilation will now be released on August 13, with the album containing 15 classics featuring internationally renowned guests and friends such as Devin Townsend, Matt Heafy, Danko Jones, and many more.

Sepultura have unveiled a new version of their 18-year-old sensational track "Apes Of God" that they recorded together with Death Angel guitarist and Grammy nominee Rob Cavestany. So get ready for some stomping rhythms and crushing riffs, and watch the music video below:

Tracklisting:

"Territory" (featuring David Ellefson )

"Cut-Throat" (featuring Scott Ian )

"Sepulnation" (featuring Danko Jones)

"Inner Self" (featuring Phil Rind )

"Hatred Aside" (featuring F. Lira, A. Burns, M. Puertas)

"Mask" (featuring Devin Townsend)

"Fear, Pain, Chaos, Suffering" (feat. Emmily Barreto)

"Vandals Nest" (featuring Alex Skolnick)

"Slave New World" (featuring Matthew K. Heafy)

"Ratamahatta" (featuring Joao Barone & Charles Gavin)

"Apes Of God" (featuring Rob Cavestany)

"Phantom Self" (Mark Holcomb)

"Slaves Of Pain" (featuring Fred Leclercq & Marcello Pompeu)

"Kaiowas" (featuring Rafael Bittencourt)

"Orgasmatron" (featuring Phil Campbell)

