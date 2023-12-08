SHAKRA Release "Angels Landing" Single And Visualizer

Following their latest, chart-topping album, Invincible (available here), that entered the Swiss album charts at #1, Shakra return with another musical encore. While Christmas time is approaching, the Swiss hard rockers are now premiering a video clip for their new single, "Angels Landing".

"'Angels Landing' - a sonic odyssey at the threshold of longing and fulfillment," the band states. "This song is a rock anthem for the rediscovery of lost hearts, inviting you to a rendezvous at a mythical place: where only angels dare to land. Are you ready for the landing?"

Listen to the previous single, "What You See (And What You Don't)":