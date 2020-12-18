SHARK ISLAND Releases Live Acoustic Version Of "Paris Calling" Digitally; Audio

Shark Island was once the house band at the world famous Gazzaris on the Sunset Strip. Signed to Epic Records in 1989 the band released their debut album, Law Of The Order, and also saw the tracks "Dangerous" and "Father Time" featured in the movie Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, as well as the song "My City" from the movie Point Break.

Richard Black would go on to be part of the short lived supergroup Contraband which also featured Michael Schenker (Scorpions, UFO), and members of L.A. Guns, Ratt and Vixen. They released one album in 1991 before disbanding.

As part of the Japanese release of Bloodline 2.020, Shark Island included a live acoustic version of “Paris Calling”, which is now being released digitally worldwide through Deko Entertainment.

Richard comments on this unique version, “Recorded at a private, and closed performance, of about 15 people. A reunion of sorts; Spencer and I laid it down.

A song of long lost love.”

Listen to it here, and below:

Bloodline 2.020 is out now and features the unreleased extended version of “Rocks on the Rocks” and the newly recorded “Someday”.

As part of this deluxe 2.020 version, they are making available limited edition Mega-Bundles (while supplies last), which can be ordered here.

This bundle includes the following items:

- One (1) Shark Island Bloodline 2.020 CD

- One (1) Shark Island Fandana

- One (1) Shark Island T-Shirt

- One (1) Shark Island Signed Poster

- One (1) Shark Island Sticker

- One (1) Shark Island Bracelet

Bloodline 2.020 tracklisting:

"Make A Move"

"Fire In the House"

"Policy Of Truth"

"Aktion Is"

"7 Tears"

"Crazy 8’s"

"Rocks On The Rocks"

"Butterfly"

"When She Cries"

"Law Of The Order"

"On And On"

"Someday"

"Rocks On The Rocks" (Producer’s Cut)

"Someday" video: