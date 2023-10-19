SHINEDOWN To Release Somewhere In The Stratosphere On Vinyl For The First Time

Recorded in 2010, and originally released on May 3, 2011 as a 2CD / 2DVD package, Shinedown's double live album, Somewhere In The Stratosphere is being pressed on vinyl for the first time! It contains full recordings of the Washington State performance from the Carnival Of Madness Tour, and the Kansas City performance from the Anything And Everything Acoustic Tour.

Exclusive to the band's official store, the 4LP set pressed on red, black, and beige splattered vinyl will ship on December 8, 2023. Limited edition t-shirts commemorating the two live shows from the album are also available.

Tracklisting:

LP 1

Side A:

"Intro (Scary Fairy)" (live from Washington State)

"Sound Of Madness" (live from Washington State)

"Devour" (live from Washington State)

"I Dare You" (live from Washington State)

"Cyanide Sweet Tooth Suicide" (live from Washington State)

"If You Only Knew" (live from Washington State)

Side B:

"Diamond Eyes (Boom-Lay Boom Boom-Lay Boom)" (live from Washington State)

"45" (live from Washington State)

"Burning Bright" (live from Washington State)

"Heroes" (live from Washington State)

LP 2

Side C:

"The Crow & The Butterfly" (live from Washington State)

"Her Name Is Alice" (live from Washington State)

"Save Me" (live from Washington State)

"Left Out" (live from Washington State)

Side D:

"Simple Man" (live from Washington State)

"Fly From The Inside" (live from Washington State)

"Second Chance" (live from Washington State)

LP 3

Side E:

"Heroes" (live from Kansas City)

"Save Me" (live from Kansas City)

"If You Only Knew" (live from Kansas City)

"Sound Of Madness" (live from Kansas City)

Side F:

"Shed Some Light" (live from Kansas City)

"45" (live from Kansas City)

"I Dare You" (live from Kansas City)

"Times Like These" (live from Kansas City)

LP 4

Side G:

"The Crow & The Butterfly" (live from Kansas City)

"Burning Bright" (live from Kansas City)

"Devour" (live from Kansas City)

"Call Me" (live from Kansas City)

Side H:

"Fly From The Inside" (live from Kansas City)

"With A Little Help From My Friends" (live from Kansas City)

"Simple Man" (live from Kansas City)

"Second Chance" (live from Kansas City)

Somewhere In The Stratosphere Vinyl Release Trailer: