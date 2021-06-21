Siberian Bruisers MILLSTONE Release Guitar Playthrough Video for "Everything Is As It Should Be"
June 21, 2021, 21 minutes ago
Siberian metal collective Millstone have released an instrumental guitar playthrough video for "Everything Is As It Should Be", a track from their new album, Isle.
Self-released on May 15th, Isle is streaming in its entirety on Bandcamp. Isle is available through multiple outlets and can be purchased here.
Isle falls under the groove/death metal umbrella, with melodic solos, varied rhythms and a "wall-of-sound" density. Each of the nine tracks carries its own unique mood; from acoustic sketches to bottom-heavy Meshuggah-esque passages, along with a lethal dose of straightforward classic thrash.
Isle was written by Millstone mastermind Ivan Scherbakov and produced by Vladimir Lehtinen (Second To Sun, Ultar, Grima). Isle is a concept album based on the sci-fi novel The Inhabited Island, by Arkady and Boris Strugatsky.
Tracklisting:
"Patres Ignotum"
"Promised Land"
"Turned Inside Out"
"Everything Is As It Should Be"
"The Dark Tower"
"Zombieland"
"One-Way Ticket"
"The War Of Fools"
"Progressor"
"Zombieland" video:
"Turned Inside Out" video:
For further details, visit Millstone on Facebook.