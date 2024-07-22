SIEGE PERILOUS Releases New Single "Across The Rubicon"

Join Denver’s Siege Perilous as they embark on a journey through the annals of history and myth with their latest single “Across The Rubicon”. The single comes from the upcoming EP Creation’s Call, which is being unleashed on August 23, 2024. The single is inspired by the legendary crossing of Julius Caesar, this epic anthem transports listeners to the brink of destiny, where the fate of empires hangs in the balance.

Vocalist Shaughnessy McDaniel comments:

“This was one of the first songs we wrote for the EP. This was a fun opportunity for me to get to write in Latin which I hadn’t done in a while and to reconnect with some of my friends from the academic world. I’ve always thought that the story of Julius Caesar and the fall of the Roman Republic was fascinating, so getting to tell that epic story in a new format was a genuine delight and I think fans will really enjoy the combination of metal and historical storytelling in this one, channeling bands like Sabaton while forging our own pathway.”

With its thunderous drums and soaring vocals, “Across The Rubicon” captures the drama and intrigue of one of history's most pivotal moments. As guitars blaze like the fires of war and basslines march in unison, Siege Perilous paints a vivid portrait of ambition and defiance, inviting fans to witness the turning of the tide.

This single will captivate power metal fans and history buffs alike and is sternly recommended for fans of Iron Maiden, Wind Rose, and Alestorm.

Pre-save at distrokid.com and preorder at siegemetal.com.

Tracklisting:

“Oathsworn”

“Across The Rubicon”

“Sons Of The Verdant”

“Creation’s Call”

“Brothers Of The Five”

"Across The Rubicon" video:

"Oathsworn":

“Sons Of The Verdant” lyric video:

Band Lineup (Album and Live):

Shaughnessy McDaniel - Vocals

Scott Hancock - Guitar

Cody Martinez - Guitar

Eric Fischer - Bass

Mark Girard - Drum

(Photo – Underhill Imagery)