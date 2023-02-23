SIENA ROOT Release "Dusty Roads" Music Video

Sweden’s Siena Root will release their eighth studio album, Revelation, on Friday, February 24, through Atomic Fire Records. Today, the band releases a video for the song "Dusty Roads", which you can view below:

Fittingly titled Revelation, the new album serves as the group’s most versatile offering of their long-spanning career, guiding listeners through a true journey rather than simply stringing together song after song. The eleven-track offering was recorded analogously at Silence Studio in Koppom, Sweden and Root Rock Studios in Stockholm, Sweden where it was also mixed. Mastering was handled at Stockholm’s Cutting Room.

Founded in the late ’90s, Siena Root are constantly working on something new. They’ve continually changed their approach and experimented with their sound — not only to keep their music fresh but to challenge themselves, which is among the main reason why the group’s relevance remains after all these years. Besides touring with acts such as Deep Purple and Dewolff, the quartet — founding members drummer Love Forsberg and bassist Sam Riffer with guitarist Johan Borgström and vocalist/keyboardist Zubaida Solid — have always brought an infectious performance to stages globally and consistently gaining new fans with every show.

Pre-order Revelation on CD, LP, pre-save it on your favorite DSP or pre-order it digitally at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Coincidence & Fate"

"Professional Procrastinator"

"No Peace"

"Fighting Gravity"

"Dusty Roads"

"Winter Solstice"

"Dalecarlia Stroll"

"Leaving The City"

"Little Burden"

"Madukhauns"

"Keeper Of The Flame"

"Keeper Of The Flame" lyric video:

Lineup:

Zubaida Solid - vocals, keys

Johan Borgström - guitars

Sam Riffer - bass

Love Forsberg - drums

(Photo - Petter Hilber)