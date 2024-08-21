SIERRA PILOT Shares US Tour News And New Lyric Video For "Hollow"

Canadian rockers, Sierra Pilot, have announced they will be joining Pop Evil and Bad Wolves as direct support on their “Animal Instinct” tour this fall. The trek kicks off on October 30 in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and runs through November 30, wrapping up in Lexington, Kentucky.

“We were thrilled to be invited by Pop Evil to tour with them again this year," says Sierra Pilot’s singer/leader Taylor Leith. “We were fortunate enough to tour with Pop Evil earlier this year on a 9-date tour of the US and Canada and we can’t wait to get back out on the road with them along with Bad Wolves and Canadian progressive metal band Oni.

Sierra Pilot will be treating new US audiences to songs from their latest EP, Karma, which was released in April, as well as from their album Phantom Pains, released in 2023. The latest single from the EP, “Hollow”, is a fast-paced, aggressive, guitar-driven anthem about the problematic people in your life and that moment you decide it’s time to move on.

Watch the lyric video for "Hollow" below. The hard-hitting track features a vocal guest appearance by Taylor Perkins from Bleeker, who co-wrote the track with Leith and producer Brian Moncarz.

Leith and his bandmates are excited to bring out their heaviest songs for this tour, including a brand new single to be released ahead of the tour. "We are going full octane on this one,” says Leith. “This tour is going to be an unforgettable ride!"

Tour dates:

October

30 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans*

31 - Spartanburg, SC - The Hall*

November

3 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar*

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

8 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

9 - Albany, NY - Empire

10 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

12 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive

13 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

14 - St Louis, MO - Red Flag

15 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

16 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen

17 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City

19 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive

20 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive

22 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz

23 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

24 - Omaha, NE - Admiral

26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

27 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's

29 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

30 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

* no Bad Wolves