SKID ROW Debut "Time Bomb" Music Video

earMUSIC and Skid Row announce "Time Bomb", the third single and video from the band's forthcoming, Nick Raskulinecz-produced album, The Gang's All Here, available everywhere October 14.

The video for "Time Bomb" was co-directed by Rachel Bolan and acclaimed director Dale "Rage" Resteghini (Five Finger Death Punch, Guns N' Roses), who was sought out by Bolan to bring his artistic vision and story to the screen for the song about humanities continuing struggle with self-indulgence and monotony. Rage, known for his ability to get extremely visceral performances and coming up with eye-catching visuals, collaborated with Bolan while using the film world's latest breakthrough in cinematography - the brand new Arri Alexa 35 and handcrafted MasterBuilt Classic Lenses helping create the stellar look for "Time Bomb".

"Co-directing the video with Dale was a great learning experience," says Bolan. "His energy is infectious, and his knowledge is vast. It was something I had never done before and probably wouldn't have if it weren't for Scotti Hill saying, 'You should direct our next video.' It was a lot like writing a song, but the characters are real. It was all about making my vision come to life."

The Gang's All Here album can be pre-ordered here.

The Gang's All Here tracklisting:

"Hell Or High Water"

"The Gang's All Here"

"Not Dead Yet"

"Time Bomb"

"Resurrected"

"Nowhere Fast"

"When The Lights Come On"

"Tear It Down"

"October's Song"

"World's On Fire"

"Time Bomb":

"Tear It Down" video:

"The Gang's All Here: (Official Fan Video):