SKID ROW Guitarist "DAVE "SNAKE" SABO - "PAUL STANLEY Wrote The Book On What A Rock God Should Be"

Skid Row guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo recently guested on the BBC program, The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker, where he revealed who he considers his "Rock God."

Sabo: "My Rock God is the inimitable Paul Stanley of KISS. My first concert ever was KISS at Madison Square Garden. December 16th, 1977. I was traveling with my buddy Jon Bon Jovi, and we went into that concert and I walked out a completely changed person. It actually altered my life, and I've been obsessed with KISS ever since. In 2000, Skid Row had the opportunity to tour the United States with KISS, and it was the culmination of a lifelong dream. Paul Stanley wrote the book on what a Rock God should be."

Listen to the entire broadcast here.

Skid Row have been confirmed to support KISS for six shows in Europe on the End Of The Road Tour this summer. Dates are listed below.

June

12 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

13 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12

27 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier⠀

29 - Tuscany, Italy - Lucca Festival⠀

July

1 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

2 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena