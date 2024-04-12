SLASH Releases "Oh Well" Single Feat. CHRIS STAPLETON; Audio

Slash has released the new single, "Oh Well", featuring country music star, Chris Stapleton. The track is featured on Slash's his sixth solo album Orgy Of The Damned, out May 17 via Gibson Records.

"Oh Well" is a transcendent and electrified, bluesy folk-infused take on the Fleetwood Mac gem, written by original founder Peter Green.

Says Slash: “So, this is the original Fleetwood Mac, which was founded by Peter Green, one of the greatest singer-songwriter-guitar players, he’s less known in the public, but very well known to us guitar players re the 60s British blues and he’s up there with Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Nick Taylor. He sort of had a misadventure with drugs and disappeared early in his career, but he had some great fucking songs and ‘Oh Well’ is one of my favorites. I remember hearing the song on the radio when I was probably 13, they used to play both the older version of Fleetwood Mac and the new version of the band with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham a lot. I always loved this song, and it’s a great guitar riff. I jammed it with the Blues Ball back in the ‘90s, and I've played it live here and there. I knew from the beginning I wanted to do the song on this record. It was also one of the songs that I was trying to figure out who would be the right vocalist for it, and one of the ideas I had was Chris Stapleton, who is one of the most brilliant singer songwriters today. He's also got such a gritty and distinctive voice, so I called him up and he did an amazing job. I mean, his voice is so cool.”

Save "Oh Well" here, and listen to the song below:

Slash's Orgy Of The Damned is available to pre-order here.

A collection of 12 dynamic songs that shakes up and revitalizes blues classics with a stripped-down, instinctive approach, Slash’s new album, Orgy Of The Damned, creates a singular expression that pays homage to the blues.

The first single “Killing Floor” - which features Brian Johnson of AC/DC on vocals, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith on harmonica-is an electrifying, raucous and gleefully unbridled take on Howlin’ Wolf’s 1964 Chicago blues standard; stream “Killing Floor” here, and watch the official music video below.

The new video for “Killing Floor" offers a first look at Slash and his blues band Johnny Griparic (bass), Teddy Andreadis (keyboards), Michael Jerome (drums), and Tash Neal (vocals/guitar), recording the song in the studio.

“‘Killing Floor’ is one of my favorite Howlin’ Wolf songs, but also one of the iconic blues riffs that turned me on as a young guitar player. I’ve always wanted to cover it in some capacity and this record was the perfect vehicle. But playing it with this band, and with Brian Johnson singing, it was an achievement I would never have imagined back then. Let alone Steven Tyler providing the harp.” - Slash

“When Slash asked me to sing on ‘Killing Floor,’ I said yes immediately. It was one of the first songs I learned in my very first band, and when he played me the backing track it was a no-brainer, and Steven’s harmonica is so bloody hot. I had a ball with Slash in the studio, and I think we did this great old song justice. Rock on.” - Brian Johnson (AC/DC)

By celebrating both well-known and largely undiscovered songs, Slash offers a nostalgic nod to the past while reinvigorating the songs with his inimitable guitar playing and the spirit of collaboration. For Orgy Of The Damned, the acclaimed guitarist reteamed with storied producer Mike Clink and enlisted the album’s diverse guest vocalists which include Gary Clark Jr, Billy F. Gibbons, Chris Stapleton, Dorothy, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers, Demi Lovato, Brian Johnson, Tash Neal, Chris Robinson, and Beth Hart, in a similar way to his 2010 self-titled solo LP Slash. To round out his band in the studio and on the road, Slash reunited with two of his bandmates from his Blues Ball outfit in the 90’s, bassist Johnny Griparic and keyboardist Teddy Andreadis, and brought on drummer Michael Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

Although he grew up in England, Slash’s American grandmother turned him on to the blues early on and he was immediately taken with B.B. King. At the same time, his parents raised him on a healthy diet of ‘60s British rock ‘n’ roll, from The Who to The Kinks. Once he moved to Laurel Canyon, Slash found himself surrounded by rock and folk singers like Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and Neil Young - all of whom eventually inspired his playing and songwriting. It wasn’t until he began playing guitar himself that Slash realized all of his favorite musicians had been influenced by the same B.B. King blues records he’d listened to as a young kid.

Orgy Of The Damned encompasses a broad range of styles within the blues genre, veering from an upbeat, rowdy take on Robert Johnson’s “Crossroads” to a plaintive, twanging rendition of T. Bone Walker’s “Stormy Monday.” Some of the songs, like Steppenwolf’s “The Pusher,” Charlie Segar’s “Key to the Highway” and Albert King’s “Born Under a Bad Sign,” had been performed by Slash’s Blues Ball while others, like Stevie Wonder’s “Living for the City,” were long-time favorites for Slash. “Hoochie Coochie Man,” written by Willie Dixon, and made famous by Muddy Waters in 1954, showcases the in-the-moment nature and unrestrained energy of Orgy Of The Damned, with ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons stepping in on guitar and vocals. The group went into a rehearsal room in North Hollywood and began hashing out soulful, rollicking takes on the classic songs. Everything was played live in the room, with an emphasis on improvisation which resulted in a collection of dynamic, energized songs that are immediate, raw, and distinctly familiar.

As Slash was considering vocalists, he approached his old friend and collaborator Iggy Pop, who had long wanted to record a blues song. Pop suggested Lightnin’ Hopkins’ 1962 track “Awful Dream,” a sparse, drawling number originally laid down on acoustic guitar. The duo decided to recreate that stripped back vibe and recorded their own languid, emotionally-resonate version sitting on two stools in Slash’s studio. “Iggy’s interpretation of that song is actually sublime,” says Slash. “And it’s something that nobody’s really heard from him. At the end of the track, you can hear him just singing the harmonica parts.”

Elsewhere on Orgy Of The Damned, Demi Lovato lends her powerhouse voice to “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone,” a fervent, soulful version of the 1972 single by The Temptations that Slash admired as a kid. Although the song veers more towards R&B, the guitarist wanted to give it his own impassioned spin. The album concludes with a soaring original instrumental number, “Metal Chestnut,” penned specifically for Orgy Of The Damned by Slash.

Orgy Of The Damned showcases a lesser-heard aspect of Slash’s musical prowess. While he has always embraced a broad range of styles and genres, the album offers a rare opportunity to explorea unique side of his playing and bring to the forefront a rollicking journey through his strong, blues inspirations, that have long been in the background of his illustrious career.

Orgy Of The Damned will also be available on vinyl and via CD. For more information go to Slashonline.com.

Orgy Of The Damned tracklisting:

“The Pusher” feat. Chris Robinson (vocal and harmonica) Written by Wayne Hoyt Axton

“Crossroad Blues” feat. Gary Clark Jr (vocal, rhythm guitar, and solo) Written by Robert Leroy Johnson

“Hoochie Coochie Man” feat. Billy F. Gibbons (vocal, rhythm guitar, and solo) Written by Willie Dixon

“Oh Well” feat. Chris Stapleton (vocal) Written by Peter Alan Green

“Key To The Highway” feat. Dorothy (vocal) Written by Charles Segar, William Broonzy

“Awful Dream” feat. Iggy Pop (vocal) Written by Sam (Lightnin’) Hopkins, Clarence Lewis, C Morgan Robinson

“Born Under A Bad Sign” feat. Paul Rodgers (vocal) Written by William Bell and Booker T. Jones

“Papa Was A Rolling Stone” feat. Demi Lovato (vocal) Written by Barrett Strong, Jesse Norman Whitfield

“Killing Floor” feat. Brian Johnson (vocal) Written by Chester Burnett *Special guest Steven Tyler on harmonica.

“Living For The City” feat. Tash Neal (vocal) Written by Stevie Wonder *Special guest background vocals: Jenna Bell, Jessie Payo

“Stormy Monday” feat. Beth Hart (vocal) Written by T-Bone Walker

“Metal Chestnut” Written by Slash

"Killing Floor" video:

Slash has confirmed a North American tour in celebration of the blues this summer.

Slash’s newly announced S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival, an anagram that stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance will kick off on July 5 in Bonner, Montana, and travel to Los Angeles, Denver, Cincinnati, Toronto, New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and many more cities. Slash has curated an all-star blues lineup to join him on the inaugural S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival this summer, including Warren Haynes Band, Keb’ ‘Mo, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Jackie Venson, and Larkin Poe. On all dates, Slash will perform alongside his blues band featuring bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy ‘ZigZag’ Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome, and singer/guitarist Tash Neal.

Slash formed the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival to bring fans together to celebrate the spirit of the blues, and to perform with other blues artists he admires who share his love of the genre. Slash also has a strong desire to give back to charities that he has supported over the years, as well as to help lift marginalized communities that share his restorative focus of elevating lives for the benefit of all. A portion of the proceeds from each VIP package and S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival ticket sold will directly benefit the following charities that Slash has selected The Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute, and War Child. S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival has partnered with PLUS1.ORG to support these charitable endeavors.

“The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. tour is a celebration of blues and rock ‘n’ roll music, and a celebration of unity and togetherness in these uncertain and divisive times,” says Slash. “S.E.R.P.E.N.T is a vehicle to help support and uplift people and communities suffering from the injustices of racism and equal rights violations, as well as to support children adversely affected by war and poverty across the world. So, we are contributing a portion of every ticket and VIP package sold from the tour to those ends. S.E.R.P.E.N.T. will also provide an environment where folks can get together for a day of great music and hang out and have a good time.”

Tickets at serpentfestival.com. A limited number of S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival VIP packages are available now which include access to watch Slash's soundcheck before the show, hand-signed vinyl of Orgy Of The Damned, and more.

S.E.R.P.E.N.T Blues Festival 2024 North American Dates:

July

5 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater *

6 - Airway Heights, WA - Northern Quest Amphitheater *

8 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park *

10 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

12 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino *

13 - Los Angeles, California - Greek Theatre *

14 - Tucson, AZ - Anselmo Valencia Amphitheater *

17 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom **

19 - La Vista, NE - The Astro Amphitheater #

21 - Terre Haute, Indiana - The Mill #

22 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend #

24 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts #

25 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center $

27 - Windsor, ON, Canada - The Colosseum at Caesars $

28 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Budweiser Stage $

30 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater $

August

1 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion $

4 - New York, NY - Pier 17 $

5 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest +

7 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre +

8 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^

10 - Clearwater, FL - The Sound at Coachman Park ^

11 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre +

13 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater +

14 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater +

16 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary ^^

17 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre ^^

* Warren Haynes Band, Samantha Fish, and Eric Gales

** Keb’ ‘Mo, Samantha Fish, and Jackie Venson

# Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward ,and Jackie Venson

$ Keb’ ‘Mo, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph

^ ZZ Ward and Robert Randolph

+ Larkin Poe, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph

^^ Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, ZZ Ward, and Robert Randolph

(Photo - Gene Kirkland)