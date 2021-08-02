SLAVE RAIDER To Reunite For Benefit Show

The TeamHappy Benefit show will take place in Rockwoods, MN on August 22 and will feature all day music, a silent auction, and food and drinks. Slave Raider will be making their return to the stage for the first time in 20 years at the show. The four remaining members will jam classic Slave Raider.

Michael Schneider, known by most as Happy, the stunt guitarist for the rock institution, Hairball, was diagnosed in 2018 with Stage 3 Esophageal Cancer. Happy hit the ground running to fight for his life. He underwent six chemo therapy treatments and 28 radiation treatments. This was followed up by an esophagostomy surgery and another six rounds of chemo. Happy was considered in remission for almost 2 years before the cancer returned. In October 2020, scans revealed the cancer returned in the same spot and in another area near the diaphragm.

At this time, surgery is not an option and doctors feel there is no cure. However, with the daily advancements in medicine, along with Happy's unwavering will to fight for his life, his family; wife Mandy, sons Chace and Hunter, his cherished friends and for rock & roll, everyone involved is as optimistic as ever!