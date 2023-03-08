SLAYER Co-Founder DAVE LOMBARDO To Release Debut Solo Album, Rites Of Percussion, In May; "Journey Of The Host" Visualizer Streaming

"Journey Of The Host" is the first single from Dave Lombardo's first ever solo album, Rites Of Percussion. Pre-order the May 5 release on CD, Digital and three different vinyl variants here, and watch a visualizer for "Journey Of The Host", by Oleg Rooz, below.

The 13-track collection, Rites Of Percussion, is the result of a 40-year career that saw Lombardo rise to prominence as a co-founder of Slayer, earn two Grammy Awards, and expand his repertoire across genres. The Havana-born Lombardo’s resume includes outings with the acrobatic, Mike Patton-led Fantômas, the critically-revered John Zorn, experimental hip-hop artist DJ Spooky and the resurrected punk icons, The Misfits.

“[Mike] Patton originally gave me the idea as far back as 1998,” explains Lombardo. “He introduced me to Tito Puente’s Top Percussion album. I was already familiar with Tito and was a bit shocked that Patton was so musically diverse, and that he surrounded himself with musicians of the same mindset. That inspired me. I have had ideas that I’ve recorded on cassette over the years, but Patton kept insisting that I had to do a ‘drum album.’ So, the idea behind the album is years in the making. I just had to find the right time—for me—to do it.”

“When the pandemic hit, I thought, ‘Well, I can’t tour now,’“ he says. “I immediately started working on the record. It was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had. I had my studio, all my drums. Nothing was in storage for once! My home became a place where I could be free and creative. On the one hand, the touring part of my livelihood had been taken away, but on the other, I finally had the time to educate myself on different software and recording techniques. It was a very educational and gratifying experience.”

The recording process of the film score-like album had a simple mantra: drums had to be drums. Mixed in early 2022 by Lombardo’s son, David A. Lombardo, the self-produced release features a large concert bass drum, a timpani, a grand piano, and a flock of shakers, maracas, Chinese and symphonic gongs, Native American drums, congas, timbales, bongos, batás, wood blocks, djembes, ibos, darbukas, octobans, cajóns, and cymbals.

Rites Of Percussion tracklist:

"Initiatory Madness"

"Separation From The Sacred"

"Inner Sanctum"

"Journey Of The Host"

"Maunder In Liminality"

"Despojo"

"Interfearium"

"Blood Let"

"Warpath"

"Guerrero"

"Vicissitude"

"Omiero"

"Animismo"

"Journey Of The Host" visualizer:

Dave Lombardo was born in Havana, Cuba, relocating to Los Angeles when he was a mere two-years-old. He began playing drums as a teenager, and co-founded Slayer (and created the band’s logo) in 1981. Rolling Stone, in their list of the “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time,” dubbed him the “Cuban speed demon, “ Modern Drummer proclaimed him “The King,” and Drummerworld gave him the title of “The Godfather of double bass.” Lombardo’s eye-popping resume includes over 100 studio albums/recordings and includes both recorded and live stints with Grip Inc., Fantômas, Suicidal Tendencies, Dead Cross, Mr. Bungle, The Misfits, DJ Spooky, John Zorn, Testament, and most recently creating the soulful duo Venamoris, with his wife Paula.

(Photo - Ekaterina Gorbacheva)