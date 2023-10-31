SLAYER x DC - New Shoes And Football Jersey Available Now
October 31, 2023, 7 minutes ago
Slayer is collaborating with DC and they have the official Slayer shoes for you. See below.
Slayer X DC Slayer Manteca 4 Shoes - Product Features:
- Specialty Canvas Upper Materials
- Custom DC and Slayer Patches Sewn to upper
- Foam Padded Collar and Tongue for Comforts
- Mesh Lining for Added Comfort
- Injected TPR Quarter Logo
- Sublimated Graphic Sockliner
- Abrasion-Resistant Sticky Rubber Outsole
- DCs Trademark "Pill Pattern" Tread
Order here.
Slayer X DC Slayer Manual Hi - Product Features:
- Digital Printed Canvas Upper Materials
- DC x Slayer Branding
- Timeless deconstructed upper
- IMPACT-ALG Footbed Provides Cushioning
- Outsole with custom DC Pill and Herringbone tread pattern
Order here
Slayer X DC Football Jersey - Product Features:
- Type: Football jersey
- Fabric: Polyester open mesh (245g/m2)
- Fit: Boxy fit
- Neck: V neck
- Polyester flat rib on neck opening and sleeve opening
- Contrast front & back raglan panels
- DCSHOECO embroidery & #94 applique on chest
- Custom sublimated Slayer cobra print on back
- DC X Slayer woven damask label on bottom hem
- DC X Slayer trim package SIZE: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL
Order here.