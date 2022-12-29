SNOWY SHAW's This Is Heavy Metal, Plain & Simple Collection Now Available Digitally

Multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, Snowy Shaw, has released his new collection, This Is Heavy Metal, Plain & Simple, on all digital platforms. Stream/download the collection here.

What is "This is Heavy Metal, plain & simple"?

As the title suggests we're not reinventing the wheel here by any means. It's classic metal, that range from hardr ock to death metal and everything in between, all according to Snowy Shaw (multi-talented worldwide underground superstar formerly of King Diamond, Notre Dame, Therion, Dimmu Borgir, Dream Evil, Mercyful Fate, Memento Mori etc.)

But! make no mistakes, Snowy is not what one would call a conventional or predictable man, and there are quite a few things that are exceptional and downright groundbreaking about this album (or collection of singles.)

First of all, instead of putting out a full length album of 12 songs, during the pandemic year of 2021 Snowy opted to swap things around and release one single each and every month (digitally) throughout the year and then in time for X-mas release a limited edition physical double vinyl and digiCD with the collection of songs, plus no less than four bonus tracks.

Where on each track he also invited special guest stars to contribute consisting of several of his teenage heroes, living legends, former bandmates and friends to as guest stars. Including members from King Diamond, Therion, Ozzy Osbourne, Dark Funeral, Mercyful Fate, Death SS, Doro, Hardcore Superstar, Mustasch, Torch, Dream Evil, Lillasyster, U.D.O, Arch Enemy, Sabaton, Soilwork, Raubtier, Erika, Ross The Boss, Amaranthe among many others

Sadly during the recording process some of his old heroes eventually had to cancel their participation due to health issues and even more tragically a few of them passed away. R.I.P. "Their legacy lives on."

Tracklisting:

"Of Hell And Fire" (January) (feat. Scarlet)

"The Heydays" (February) (feat. Gus G & Thomas Vikström)

"We Are The Survivors" (March) (feat. Olof Mörck, Marc Lopes & Alicia Grimoir)

"Tell Me, Tell Me" (April) (feat. Erika)

"Metallicus Tinnitus Satanicus (The Devil's Orchestra)" (May) (feat. Chaq Mol, Hank Shermann & Steve Sylvester)

"Black Blood (This Is Not A Lovesong)" (June) (feat. Björn "Speed" Strid & Chris Amott)

"Gladitor" (July) (feat. Dan Dark & Michael Moon)

"We Sold Our Souls To Rock N' Roll, That Is Our Religion" (August) (feat. The Necro Spiritual Choir of Corpus Christi)

"Weekend Warriors" (September) (feat. Ralf Gyllenhammar, Jocke Berg & Martin Westerstrand)

"If I Was King For A Day" (October) (feat. Andy La Rocque & Hal Patino)

"Guitarmageddon" (November) (feat. Bill Hudson, Rob Marcello, Pär Hulkoff, Thobbe Englund, Ira Black, Kelly McLauchlin, Stefan Lindholm & Kosta Papazoglou)

"The End Of An Era" (December) (feat. The All-Star Choir)