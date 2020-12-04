SOILWORK Release A Whisp Of The Atlantic EP Today; Official Video For Epic 16-Minute Title Track Available

Today (December 4th), Soilwork release their new EP, A Whisp Of The Atlantic, via Nuclear Blast. The new masterpiece sees the light accompanied by the video for the title track. Check it out below.

Soilwork's musical and their philosophical approach on the new EP does not only close the circle of the The Feverish Trinity, but also invites the listener to dive deep into the most primal element: Water.

Starting with "Feverish" and ending with "A Whisp Of The Atlantic", the whole EP is a journey from the rage of individuals to the search for something that replaces religion.

Andersson: “From the desire of 'Feverish', the urge of 'Desperado', the determinism of 'Death Diviner', the insights and questions of 'The Nothingness And The Devil' and the acceptance and spiritual searching of A Whisp of the Atlantic. The whole song and video sequence is like a slightly different take on Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. It’s all about realising that we’re all stuck on this rock and that we need to find something more inclusive than religion to get through this together. Because in the end, we’re all outsiders, genetically hunter-gatherers trying to fit in in a world that we created but at the same time wasn’t really made for us. The overarching theme is liberation from the extremely low level of the social and cultural debate these days, and it starts with the fundamentals and ends with the phenomenological. From liberation into ascension.”

The tracklist reads as follows:

"A Whisp Of The Atlantic"

"Feverish"

"Desperado"

"Death Diviner"

"The Nothingness And The Devil"