SOMETIME IN FEBRUARY Release "Hiding Place" Guitar Playthrough Video

InsideOutMusic recently announced the signing of US-based rising instrumental progressive metallers, Sometime In February, to a worldwide deal. Originally founded as an instrumental solo project for guitarist Tristan Auman in 2020, Sometime In February became a fully rounded prog rock trio with the addition of drummer Scott Barber and bassist Morgan Johnson after making the jump from studio to stage following the release of their Here Goes EP in 2021.

To celebrate, the band launched a brand new single, "Hiding Place". Today they share a guitar playthough for the track. Watch below:

Stream "Hiding Place" here, and below.

Tristan comments of the track: “Up to this point, nearly all of the writing for Sometime In February had been my responsibility, and for the past year, we’ve been focused on switching gears to a full band dynamic. The resulting collaboration is wholly new, and unmistakably us, and sets the stage for our upcoming sophomore album.”

The Carolina-based group has kept their foot on the gas ever since, touring throughout the Southeast US and releasing their follow-up, the debut LP There Goes, in 2023. Their first full-length record gained attention from prog fans and peers alike, with Tristan receiving an invitation to join Between The Buried And Me in a live capacity throughout the Parallax II: Future Sequence Tour.

The band comments: “We are thrilled to be signing to the world’s premier label for progressive music, InsideOutMusic. Sometime in February wouldn’t exist without many of the artists on their roster, and it’s an honor to stand beside them. Thomas Waber has been supportive and encouraging to us for some time now, and we’re excited that we found the right moment to work together and make InsideOutMusic the home for the next era of Sometime In February.”

InsideOutMusic label-head Thomas Waber adds: "We are extremely excited to be working alongside this talented young US band. After talking to them for a while, it felt like now was the right time to welcome them to the fold, and on the evidence of the new track ‘Hiding Place’, bright things are ahead!”

(Photo - Ally Rose Creative)