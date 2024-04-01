SONIC WOLVES Release "Dead To The World" Music Video

Italian heavy rock 'n' roll band, Sonic Wolves, has signed with Argonauta Records to release their third full-length album, titled III. A music video for the first single, "Dead To The World", can be viewed below.

Sonic Wolves was formed in 2012 by drummer Vita (formerly of Ufomammut and currently in Rogue State) and bassist and singer Kayt Vigil (formerly of Pentagram, The Hounds of Hasselvander…Of The Horizon, Syzslak, Hatchetface, ZED, etc., also currently in Rogue State). In the summer of 2022 the band started a collaboration with Nico Nigro (ex Mortuary Drape, Eroded and currently in Suicide Force) on guitar.

Sonic Wolves is based in Alessandria, Italy and was formed in 2012, under the name Tsutar. The band released their first album Before The End Comes in 2016, followed in 2018 by the second full length Sonic Wolves. In 2016 and 2017, two 7” singles were also released - "He Said" and "He Said" tour ed. In spring 2022 a 12” EP It’s All A Game To Me was released, it contains two original songs in tribute to Lemmy and Cliff Burton.

In March 2024, the album III was been released via Argonauta Records.

Tracklisting:

"Shapeshifter"

"O.B.E."

"Dead To The World"

"Dark Recollection"

"Heavy Lies The Crown"

"The Ten Doors"

"Won't Be Their Fool"

"Gotta Do It Right"