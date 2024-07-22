SPECTRAL WOUND Unleash Furious New Single "The Horn Marauding"; Audio

Québec-based black metal horde, Spectral Wound, is now unleashing the ferocious new single, "The Horn Marauding", which is taken from the band's upcoming fourth studio album, Songs Of Blood And Mire, which will be released on August 23 via Profound Lore Records. The song can be heard below.

Spectral Wound play black metal. Furious and visceral, untrammelled by esoteric posture or grasping idealism. It is music for the poisoned, the futile, the debauched and profane. The blooming of a flower of corruption, torn by cold winds.

Following the raw early offering of Terra Nullius (Arcane Angels/Out of Season 2015) Spectral Wound continued their path of creeping, opulent decay and searing melody, weaving strands of Métal noir Québécois with the weft of the Scandinavian canon. Refining its sound over Infernal Decadence (Vendetta, 2018) and the towering, exultant melancholy of A Diabolic Thirst (Profound Lore, 2021), with Songs Of Blood and Mire (Profound Lore 2024) the band delivers an elegy of the void, seething with the venom and clamour of an ever-emptying world.

The album was recorded and mixed by Patrick McDowall (Guitarist in Spectral Wound) at his studio Black Gate and mastered by James Plotkin.

Pre-orders are now live, here.

Songs Of Blood And Mire tracklisting:

"Fevers And Suffering"

"At Wine-Dark Midnight In Mouldering Halls"

"Aristocratic Suicidal Black Metal"

"The Horn Marauding"

"Less And Less Human, O Savage Spirit"

"A Coin Upon The Tongue"

"Twelve Moons In Hell"

"The Horn Marauding":

"Aristocratic Suicidal Black Metal":

Spectral Wound will be performing a special run of dates in Canada and the EU/UK. The full run of upcoming performances is listed below:

August

30 - September 1 - Edmonton, AB - Infest Festival

September

7 - Montreal, QC - Petit Campus (with Yerglas, Vesperal, Skumstrike)

October

24: London, England - The Dome (with Pagan Altar, Ante Inferno)

25: Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuest (with Imha Tarikat, Abyssinia)

26: Leipzig, Germany - Institut fur Zukunft

27: Maastricht, Netherlands - Samhain Festival

April

17-20 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival

Lineup:

Jonah - vocals

Illusory - drums

Patrick - guitars

Sam - bass

A.A. - guitars

(Photo - Ben Zodiazepin)