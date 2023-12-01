STARSHIP’s MICKEY THOMAS Releases Digital Single “A Classic Christmas”

Mickey Thomas of Starship has released “A Classic Christmas,” a two-sided single (available digitally only, via Symphonic Distribution) on which he distinctively lights up such holiday gems as “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” with his deeply soulful and soaring voice. Listen here.

Having recorded only one Christmas song before—a bluesy/gospel version of “Silent Night” with the Elvin Bishop Band in 1976—Mickey says, “I love traditional Christmas songs because most of them were written by fantastic old school writers. They all have a terrific sense for melody and usually have very creative rhyme schemes.”

Both songs were produced, mixed, and engineered by Dan Frizsell and recorded in East Iris Studios in Nashville with John Willis (guitars), David Dorn (keys), Mark Hill (bass), and Evan Hutchings (Drums).

“The recording session was a fantastic experience and worked like a charm,” says Mickey. “Dan Frizsell assembled an incredible group of players—some of the best studio musicians in Nashville. They were not only musical virtuosos but also funny as hell. I love the experience of walking into a studio and diving into the process with people you’ve never met or worked with. The chemistry was spot on from the get-go and we all had a blast recording the songs.”

(Photo - Joe Schaeffer)