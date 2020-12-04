STEEL PANTHER Postpone Livestream Event; Band Releases New Song "F#CK 2020" (Music Video)

California’s greatest livestream export Steel Panther is having to amend their current virtual concert plans as COVID cases tend to rise throughout the United States. With Los Angeles recently updating their health and safety regulations, the enacted stay-at-home order means Michael Starr, Satchel, Lexxi Foxx and Stix Zadinia have to postpone their upcoming Gobblefest livestream this weekend. All tickets will be valid when the event is rescheduled, and more information will be shared when available.

To give fans around the globe – and really anyone with a pulse – something to enjoy, the band has released a re-worked version of their song “Fuck Everybody” from their latest album Heavy Metal Rules as “Fuck 2020”. The newly recorded version includes updated verses that reflect the insanity of this year.

As stated as only Steel Panther can: “Fuck 2020. 2020 can suck my dick.”

Exclusive “Fuck 2020” merchandise can be found here, and the new music video can be seen below. The song will be available on all streaming partners on December 7 - the original release date for the song. Anybody who purchased tickets to Gobblefest will get a free download of “Fuck 2020”.

“This year has been fucking tough on everyone. We were excited to hang with you all at Gobblefest this weekend and hopefully have some laughs, but COVID has other plans for us. We hope you enjoy the new song in the meantime. It has become an anthem for the band - and not just because we wrote it. Please join us in telling 2020 to suck our collective dick.”

(Photo - David Jackson)