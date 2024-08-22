STEELCITY Debut "I Ain't Dreamin' 'Bout You" Music Video

US hard rockers, SteelCity, have released a video for "I Ain't Dreamin' 'Bout You", the new single from their upcoming studio album, Reverence, out September 20 via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.

Bassist Jason Cornwell comments about the new single: “The song invokes the passion of the ultimate arena rock song with soaring melodies and harmonies, making it a true heavy rock journey for the ages!”

Guitarist Mike Floros adds: “From the opening, it's clear this song will be the infectious little earworm it was intended to be. There's a reason it's the album opener. For true fans of melodic hard rock, the song has a sing -along, gang-style chorus; melodically-driven leads, and memorable lyrics that will surely have this little ditty on repeat! Here's a tune that will definitely have folks remembering some of the great, anthemic KISS songs of the mid-80s."

Initially started as a solo project by founding member, principal songwriter, and guitarist Mike Floros, SteelCity evolved into the band that it is today. Their influences include such melodic and hard rock heavyweights as KISS, Europe, and Winger. The name SteelCity is derived from the hard-working, blue-collar, Mid-Western town of Youngstown, Ohio.

By carefully assembling the most skilled, talented rock musicians available, Mike molded a band that became a vaunted force in the melodic hard rock underground. Enter Roy Cathey, lead vocalist extraordinaire. As a member of the early-90s sensation Cold Sweat, his Herculean voice has been appreciated by audiences worldwide.

Holding down the bottom end is Jason Cornwell, an experienced studio and touring musician, “The Boston Bassman” has shared the stage with such luminaries as Eric Martin. Skilled drummer Anthony White, also of Cold Sweat fame, completes the rhythm section.

Rounding out the group is Tony Stahl, whose keyboards bring texture and depth to SteelCity’s songs, thus completing the shape of their sound.

“Reverence” Tracklist:

"I Ain’t Dreamin’ Bout You"

"Hammer’s Fallin’"

"No Angel"

"Dizzy"

"Walk Away"

"B.A.N.K."

"Midnight Dancer"

"Broken"

"Losing Control"

"Blinded"

"The Journey"

"Walk Away" visualizer:

Lineup:

Roy Cathey - Lead Vocals

Jason Cornwell - Bass

Anthony White - Drums

Tony Stahl - Keys

Mike Floros - Guitars

(Photo - Jimmy Taaffe)