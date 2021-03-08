STEVE LUKATHER - "My Peace With God Has To Do With Forgiving Myself About Ridiculous, Regretful Things I Did In My Past," Says TOTO Legend (Video)

In a new interview with FaceCulture, Toto founding member Steve Lukather discusses finding peace with God and why he got sober. Watch below.

Says Steve: "My peace with god has to do with forgiving myself about ridiculous, regretful things I did in my past, as a kid, a young rock and roll star. I snorted Hawaii, drank the ocean, and fucked every hole, you know what I mean? It's a horrible way to put it, and I don't mean to be smug or make light of it. I mean, I had a great time. I had a little too much fun. And I wasn't thinking, 'maybe I shouldn't be doing this'. You know, they give you the world, they give you the keys to the kingdom, and every party favour is there. It's like putting a kid in a candy store. Beautiful women, drugs, booze, everybody loves you, go out and play in front of 10,000 people every night, it's kind of an unrealistic life."