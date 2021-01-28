STEVE RILEY's L.A. GUNS Release New Single "You Can't Walk Away" - "We Hope It Follows In The Footsteps Of 'The Ballad Of Jayne'"

Drummer Steve Riley's version of L.A. Guns - featuring Kelly Nickels on bass, Scotty Griffin on guitar and Kurt Frohlich on lead vocals and guitar - released their new album, Renegades, on November 13, 2020 via Golden Robot Records. Now, as an intro to 2021 and to fire the machine back up, L.A. Guns have released a new single from the album, the now appropriately named ballad "You Can’t Walk Away", which has now developed a deep meaning in more ways than one.

Steve Riley: "This is a song I wrote with a friend, Tommy Holland, over 35 years ago in Chicago. I brought it to pre-production for the Renegades album and the band finished it with a new chorus and some other minor changes. We are very proud of it and hope it follows in the footsteps of 'Ballad of Jayne'."

The single is now available via all streaming platforms.

Tracklisting:

"Crawl"

"Why Ask Why"

"Well Oiled Machine"

"Lost Boys"

"You Can't Walk Away"

"Witchcraft"

"All That You Are"

"Would"

"Renegades"

"Don't Wanna Know"

"All That You Are":

"Renegades":

"Well Oiled Machine":

"Crawl":