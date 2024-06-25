STEVEN WILSON Announces The Overview European Tour For May / June 2025

Porcupine Tree frontman-turned-solo-artist, Steven Wilson has announced The Overview Tour for May / June 2025. It will kick off in Stockholm, Sweden on May 1st and wrap up on June 13th in Madrid, Spain. He will be out supporting his forthcoming album, The Overview.

Tour dates:

May

1 - Stockholm, Sweden - Cirkus

2 - Olso, Norway - Konserthaus

4 - Copenhagen, Denmark - KB-Hallen

6 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

7 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

9 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

10 - Bristol, UK - Beacon

12 - London, UK - Palladium

13 - London, UK - Palladium

15 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

16 - Glasgow, UK - Royal Concert Hall

18 - Manchester, UK - The Lowry

22 - Amsterdam. Netherlands - AFAS Live

24 - Paris Salle, France - Pleyel

25 - Paris Salle, France - Pleyel

28 - Lyon, France - Bourse Du Travail

30 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porshe Arena

31 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

June

2 - Berlin, Germany - Friedrichspalast

3 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

4 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

5 - Gliwice, Poland - Prezero

7 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Degli Archimboldi

8 - Rome, Italy - Auditorium Parco Della Musica

10 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

11 - Marseille, France - Cepax Silo

12 - Barcelona, Spain - Para-Lel 62

13 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera

Wilson recently guested on the Gas Masks & Hand Grenades podcast alongside Tom Bowness to discuss their project, No-Man. During the chat, found below, Wilson offered some information on his next solo album, due out in 2025.

Wilson: "The follow up (to The Harmony Codex) is almost finished, can you believe. Bear in mind The Harmony Codex was finished in December 2022, so it's been over a year since that, and I've almost finished the follow-up. It's very different again. I work very quickly and I'm still excited by making music. This is just two 20-minute long tracks, so it's very conceptual, and I think that'll be finished and ready to come out early next year."