STORMRULER Reveal Occult Opus "Upon Frozen Shores"; Lyric Video

St. Louis, MO-based black metal duo Stormruler - consisting of midwestern scene stalwarts Jason Asberry (vocals/guitars/bass) and Jesse Schobel (drums/vocals) - will release their new album, Sacred Rites & Black Magick, this Friday, October 14 via Napalm Records. Sacred Rites & Black Magick weaves epic tales of war, history, black magick and sorcery beyond the standard confines of black metal, birthing an unforgettable conceptual journey of legend that any metal fan would be remiss to ignore.

Following the album's first two epic singles "Sacred Rites & Black Magick" and "Internal Fulmination Of The Grand Deceivers", Stormruler has revealed a grim and gripping third single alongside a new lyric video. “Upon Frozen Shores” weaves a sonic tale of occult doom atop triumphant soundscapes, breakneck rhythms and ghostly melodic passages – succeeding in convincing even the newest of genre converts.

Stormruler says about “Upon Frozen Shores”: "'Upon Frozen Shores' was chosen as the final offering of the album cycle for its grim nature and the diversity that it demonstrates within the record. Starting out of the gate with a mid tempo pace and story-telling prose, it will sink the listener directly into the story told. In a way, it showcases all different aspects that this record has to offer - from slow mid-tempo riffage, to the imperial buzzsaw, to acoustic passages and more. We're proud to present this song to you all and we can't for everyone to experience Sacred Rites & Black Magick in its entirety."

Stormruler broke out in 2021 with the avid subterranean support of their debut full-length, Under A Burning Eclipse – subsequently garnering scores of acclaim upon its wide re-release via Napalm Records. The album introduced Stormruler’s beyond-their-years execution of raw, atmospheric black metal doused in extravagant lyricism.

Produced, mixed and mastered by Gabe Usery at Encapsulated Studios and featuring stunning artwork by Giannis Nakos of Remedy Art Design, Sacred Rites & Black Magick blisters with more unrelenting intensity while maintaining a haunting, visceral aura more ancient and foreboding than ever. As on Under A Burning Eclipse, between each song on Sacred Rites & Black Magick is an intricately positioned interlude building the ambiance and steering the thematic intensity of the album.

Stormruler says about Sacred Rites & Black Magick: "This album is on another level in comparison to our previous offering. It falls in the same vein of the melodic second wave black metal worship of Under The Burning Eclipse, but with a more intense and darker touch. It's got the high speed buzzsaw attack we love, crushing grooves, solid leads, ambience within the interludes and acoustic passages, as well as lyrics that tell a story."

Sacred Rites & Black Magick is available for pre-order in the following formats:

- 4 page CD Digipak

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- 2LP Gatefold Marbled White/Black/Blue - Napalm Mailorder only, limited to 300 worldwide

- Digipak & Shirt Bundle - Napalm RoW Mailorder only

- Full Digital Album

Sacred Rites & Black Magick tracklisting:

"Hymns Of The Slumbering Race"

"Internal Fulmination Of The Grand Deceivers"

"Adrift Dark Halls Of Vinheim"

"To Bear The Twin Faces Of The Dragon"

"In Light Of Paleblood"

"Entranced Within The Moon Presence"

"Invocation Of The Black Sacrament"

"Sacred Rites & Black Magick"

"Oathpact"

"Ten Heralds, Ten Desolations"

"The Waters Of Iolamita"

"In The Shaded Vlasian Forest"

"Amid A Smear Of Crimson Cloud"

"Apparitions Across The Ravencrest"

"Sanguinare Vampiris"

"Upon Frozen Shores"

"Shadow Of The Golden Eagle"

"Along The Appian Way"

"By Winters Long Passed"

"A Malice Dead & Cold"

Stormruler is:

Jason Asberry - Vocals, Guitars and Bass

Jesse Schobel - Drums & Vocals

Stormruler recently announced their upcoming support of Cannibal Corpse, Dark Funeral and Ingested on their 2023 European tour. The tour begins on March 10 in the Netherlands, hitting a massive number of major European cities before coming to an end in Nottingham, UK on April 23. Tickets are on sale now.

(Photo - JT Ibanez)