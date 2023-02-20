STRYFE Releases “Velvet Revolution” Video

L.A.-based metal band Stryfe has released their music video, "Velvet Revolution," from their debut album, Cursed Theatre. In partnership with WormHoleDeath, Stryfe will re-release the album on April 21, 2023, showcasing their powerful sound and captivating vocals.

Each member brings a wealth of musical experience and heritage, which has led to the creation of a unique sound in Cursed Theatre. The album tells the story of overcoming life's challenges and becoming a better version of oneself, making it an enjoyable listen for fans of metal and all music enthusiasts.