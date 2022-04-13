STRYPER Announce "The Exclusive VIP Experience Of The Year!"

Styper announce "The Exclusive VIP Experience Of The Year!" with the following message:

"Join us for the Exclusive VIP Experience Of The Year with Stryper. We are making a stop in lovely Memphis, TN at the amazing Visible Music College for an event you don't want to miss!"

Ticket includes:

- Stryper Unplugged Performance w/ Interactive Tech Talk

- Q&A Session

- Food and Beverage

- Meet, Greet, and Mingle with Stryper

- Swag Bag

- Photo Op w/ Stryper

- Special Guest emcee Memphis Jones

Get tickets here.

Stryper frontman, Miachel Sweet, recently shared a teaser from the band's forthcoming as-yet-untitled album. Check it out below.



Sweet checked in from the studio back in March with an update on the band's new album, which he previously described as "metal all the way, but it's got a little more groove to it."

Sweet: "I’m currently singing / recording lead vocals for the new Stryper album. I also have eight guitar solos to write and track as well. I sang the first song, 'Same Old Story', yesterday and I was a little cautious. I sing loud and obviously there’s a lot of pressure when I sing. Everything is good. I’ve got three weeks to get it all done and then off to mix. Then rehearsals start in Nashville end of April and we start touring in early May! Amazing! I wish you could all hear the news album. It’s a real banger and as I listen to each track, I realize that it will be one for the books for sure. Now, off to work."

Stryper initially announced a string of US tour dates for May. The schedule was updates in January and has been updated a second time. The new schedule is available below.

A message from the band: "We are so excited about touring again. We'll be touring heavily in 2022 and hope to see you all. What venue should we hit in your city? More dates coming soon but if you live near one of these cities, grab tickets now. Love you all and can't wait to see you in person next year. Fun fact: The first leg of our 2022 tour is called Calling On You 2022 to celebrate 35 years since you put Stryper on the Dial-MTV charts in 1987 with the songs 'Free', 'Honestly', and 'Calling On You'."