STRYPER - Patreon Coffee Talk Q&A Postponed Until February 7th

Christian rockers Stryper were forced to postpone their January 30th Coffee Talk until Wednesday, February 7 at 7:00pm EST. The band is in the studio recording and some scheduling changes have caused this temporary postponement.

Stryper: "Ever wanted to sit down and ask the band questions over a cup of coffee? Now is your chance - all members of Stryper will be answering your questions via a chat board, live, during the event. The band will all be in the studio during the recording of their new album, so it's a great opportunity to spend some time with the entire band while we are all together."

For the first time ever, Stryper will be performing the hits and fan favourites, acoustically. "To Hell With The Amps: The Unplugged Tour" is coming to a city near you.

Purchase tickets online at Stryper.com and stay tuned for more dates, to be announced soon.

Confirmed dates:

May

30 - MadLife Stage & Studios - Woodstock, GA

31 - Amos' Southend - Charlotte, NC

June

4 - City Winery Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

6 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA

7 - Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

20 - Warner Vineyards - Paw Paw, MI

21 - The Hobart Art Theater - Hobart, IN

22 - Danenberger Family Vineyards - New Berlin, IL