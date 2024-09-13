STRYPER Share Visualizer For New Single "Rhyme Of Time"; When We Were Kings Album Out Now

Today, the legendary, long-running metal band Stryper has released its twelfth studio album, When We Were Kings, alongside a new single, "Rhyme Of Time". Check out the visualizer for the track below.

Michael Sweet comments on "Rhyme Of Time": "The new single 'Rhyme Of Time' is definitely a rock ballad with dark overtones musically, but lyrically it’s a love song. It definitely has its own signature sound compared to all the other songs on the album in the best of ways. Very excited about this one."

About When We Were Kings, Sweet adds: "We couldn’t be more excited about this new album. I feel that it really captures our classic sound, but also captures our most recent sound. We’ve definitely grown as a band and evolved quite a bit so it’s important to have both. We’re 40 years into our career and releasing the best music of our career."

Looking ahead, Stryper is also working on a Kickstarter-funded documentary film directed by Chris Atkins. With career album sales exceeding 10 million worldwide and a history of Billboard Top 40 hits, Stryper continues to record, tour, and perform for devoted fans globally.

Tracklisting:

"End Of Days"

"Unforgivable"

"When We Were Kings"

"Betrayed By Love"

"Loves Symphony"

"Trinity"

"Rhyme Of Time"

"Raptured"

"Grateful"

"Divided By Design"

"Imperfect World"

"When We Were Kings" video:

"Loves Symphony" lyric video:

"Grateful" visualizer:

"End Of Days" lyric video:

Stryper are currently out on their 40th Anniversary tour. Tickets and details at Stryper.com/tour.

Stryper's 40th Anniversary Tour dates:

September

13 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den

14 - Shippensburg, PA - Uprise Fest 2024

15 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater

17 - Columbus, OH - TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum

19 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre

20 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre

21 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate PAC

23 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

24 - Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot

25 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

26 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel PAC

28 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall

29 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive

October

19 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

25 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore

26 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

30 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

31 - El Paso, TX - The Plaza Theatre

November

3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

7 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

15 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Stryper are:

Michael Sweet - Lead Vocals/Lead & Rhythm Guitar

Robert Sweet - Drums & Percussion

Oz Fox - Vocals/Lead and Rhythm Guitar

Perry Richardson - Vocals/Bass

(Photo - Alex Solca Photography)