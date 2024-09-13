STRYPER Share Visualizer For New Single "Rhyme Of Time"; When We Were Kings Album Out Now
September 13, 2024, 55 minutes ago
Today, the legendary, long-running metal band Stryper has released its twelfth studio album, When We Were Kings, alongside a new single, "Rhyme Of Time". Check out the visualizer for the track below.
Michael Sweet comments on "Rhyme Of Time": "The new single 'Rhyme Of Time' is definitely a rock ballad with dark overtones musically, but lyrically it’s a love song. It definitely has its own signature sound compared to all the other songs on the album in the best of ways. Very excited about this one."
About When We Were Kings, Sweet adds: "We couldn’t be more excited about this new album. I feel that it really captures our classic sound, but also captures our most recent sound. We’ve definitely grown as a band and evolved quite a bit so it’s important to have both. We’re 40 years into our career and releasing the best music of our career."
Looking ahead, Stryper is also working on a Kickstarter-funded documentary film directed by Chris Atkins. With career album sales exceeding 10 million worldwide and a history of Billboard Top 40 hits, Stryper continues to record, tour, and perform for devoted fans globally.
Tracklisting:
"End Of Days"
"Unforgivable"
"When We Were Kings"
"Betrayed By Love"
"Loves Symphony"
"Trinity"
"Rhyme Of Time"
"Raptured"
"Grateful"
"Divided By Design"
"Imperfect World"
"When We Were Kings" video:
"Loves Symphony" lyric video:
"Grateful" visualizer:
"End Of Days" lyric video:
Stryper are currently out on their 40th Anniversary tour. Tickets and details at Stryper.com/tour.
Stryper's 40th Anniversary Tour dates:
September
13 - Uncasville, CT - Wolf Den
14 - Shippensburg, PA - Uprise Fest 2024
15 - Akron, OH - Goodyear Theater
17 - Columbus, OH - TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum
19 - Anderson, IN - Paramount Theatre
20 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre
21 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate PAC
23 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
24 - Cedar Park, TX - Haute Spot
25 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
26 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noel PAC
28 - Arlington, TX - Arlington Music Hall
29 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive
October
19 - Wichita, KS - TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center
21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
25 - Stateline, NV - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore
26 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre
30 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
31 - El Paso, TX - The Plaza Theatre
November
3 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
7 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
8 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
9 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater
10 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!
13 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
14 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
15 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
Stryper are:
Michael Sweet - Lead Vocals/Lead & Rhythm Guitar
Robert Sweet - Drums & Percussion
Oz Fox - Vocals/Lead and Rhythm Guitar
Perry Richardson - Vocals/Bass
(Photo - Alex Solca Photography)