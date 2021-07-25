STRYPER Unveil Painted Production Sample Of Battle Van Collectible

Stryper have checked in with a new update on their upcoming battle van collectable:

"This is it! A true representation of this passion project that we've dedicated a countless amount of time to. This production sample is decked out in the official Stryper Soldiers Under Command paint scheme which includes the roof mounted M-60 machine gun and two Howitzer artillery shells!

This has been a labor of love and a long process, but we are inching ever nearer to the finish line.

If you work in any type of production, construction, shipping or service industry, we know you feel our pain.

As a result of the shutdown last year, there has been a huge domino effect of delays across all industries. Industry as a whole is moving slower, demand for materials has increased, supply of materials are low and prices have gone up. Have you tried to buy a 2x4 lately?

This effect seems to have compounded over the last few months, but looking ahead we are hoping for some release of pressure on supply chains and the backlog of orders. That being said – rest assured we are working tirelessly to get our Styper Battle Vans to the front of the line of production and shipped as quickly as possible.

Thanks to all of you Soldiers who have been walking arm-in-arm with us through this amazing project. We appreciate you and thank you.

Stay Safe, Stay Healthy and Stay Tuned Stryper Army!"

For more details go to this location.