STYX Drummer TODD SUCHERMAN Uploads 2020 Modern Drummer Festival Tribute Performance To NEIL PEART (Video)

On September 12th, a number of musicians - including Mike Portnoy, Carl Palmer, Chad Smith, Todd Sucherman, Rick Allen, Charlie Benante, Carmine Appice and more - honoured late Rush drummer Neil Peart as part of the 2020 Modern Drummer Festival. The event was available online via LiveXLive until December 11th.

Now, Styx drummer Todd Sucherman's tribute to Peart from the event, "13 For NP", can be viewed below.

Sucherman: "I tried my best to compose a piece that honored a man who always composed his parts, and it was an honor to be asked to participate in this tribute. As well, it was fun to compose this tribute to pay my respects."