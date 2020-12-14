SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE To Headline Progspace Online International Festival This Friday; New Album Due In Spring 2021

Israeli progressive metal outfit, Subterranean Masquerade, will take part in their first online virtual concert experience this weekend. The band has been chosen to headline the Holiday Edition of Progspace's online international festival, performing this Friday, December 18.

Subterranean Masquerade recently announced their new deal with Sensory Records, a division of The Laser's Edge, home to records from Riverside, Diablo Swing Orchestra, Haken, Zero Hour, Gordian Knot, and more. The band's performance in the Progspace Online performance event will feature new music from their upcoming album, Mountain Fever, from their studio in the countryside of Israel.

Vocalist Davidavi Dolev humbly states, "Although it's been a challenging year, we feel it was one of the most important years in the band's career in terms of growth, both personally and musically but also a fantastic growth of the band's audience and followings, which we still cannot believe is happening without live concerts. We are so grateful and looking forward to playing the headline slot for the prog metal community and finally share with all our new friends some new live music. Our album, Mountain Fever, is just around the corner... we're counting down the hours!"

In addition to Subterranean Masquerade's headlining Friday performance, The Holiday Edition of Progspace's online festival will feature Chaos Divine, Anima Tempo, Delta, Rannoch, Parazit, Lux Terminus, and Toehider, with special appearances by Deafening Opera, Damian Wilson, Novena, Simen Sandnes & Friends, Art Against Agony, Jo Quail, Raphael Weinroth-Browne, Voyager, and more. The performances begin at 8 PM, CET.

Tune in and see Subterranean Masquerade's Progspace performance this Friday, December 18 via the festival's YouTube channel here. See more at the band's festival page here.

In the meantime, check out the band's recent all-star tribute to the Phil Collins hit, "Another Day In Paradise", with performances from more than twenty leading participants from the contemporary Israeli metal and rock scene, including members of Orphaned Land and more.

Additionally, Subterranean Masquerade's lead vocalist Davidavi Dolev has also provided a leading voice role in the revolutionary metal video game, Of Bird & Cage, joining vocalists Kobra Paige (Kobra & the Lotus) and Danny Warsnop (Asking Alexandria), and instrumentalists Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Guns N' Roses), Rob Van Der Loo (Epica), Ruud Jolie (Within Temptation), and many others. See the trailer for Of Bird & Cage below:

Mountain Fever will be Subterranean Masquerade's their first release for new label home, US-based Sensory Records. Their fourth LP, and sixth overall release, Mountain Fever was recorded between Golan Heights to Fascination Street Studio (engineered by David Castillo) and mixed by Jens Bogren (Leprous, Katatonia, Opeth). Here, Subterranean Masquerade continues pushing the balance between pioneering experimentalism to their own take on modern pop culture and its manifestation in the Middle East. Revealing an album composed of African and Balkan brass sections, Arabic violins, extended vocal techniques, and several special guest appearances, the band explores radio friendly hooks that emerge out of heavy riffs and polychromatic arrangements.

Watch for new details on Subterranean Masquerade's Mountain Fever LP and more to post in the first days of 2021.