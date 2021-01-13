SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE To Issue “Ascend” Single Next Week; Teaser Posted

Israeli progressive metal outfit Subterranean Masquerade begins a busy 2021, leading the way with a brand new single, "Ascend." The digital single will see release next week through Sensory Records, who will also release the band's new album in the spring months.

Subterranean Masquerade recently announced their new deal with Sensory Records, a division of The Laser's Edge, home to records from Riverside, Diablo Swing Orchestra, Haken, Zero Hour, Gordian Knot, and more. The latter half of 2020 saw the band staying as busy as possible under the restrictions of the ongoing global pandemic, having released an all-star tribute to the Phil Collins hit, "Another Day In Paradise" - with performances from more than twenty leading participants from the contemporary Israeli metal and rock scene, including members of Orphaned Land and more. Additionally, lead vocalist Davidavi Dolev also provided a leading voice role in the revolutionary metal video game, Of Bird & Cage, joining vocalists Kobra Paige (Kobra & the Lotus) and Danny Warsnop (Asking Alexandria), and instrumentalists Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (Sons Of Apollo, ex-Guns N' Roses), Rob Van Der Loo (Epica), Ruud Jolie (Within Temptation), and many others. See the trailer for Of Bird & Cage. The band closed the year with their first online livestream performance, headlining the Holiday Edition of Progspace's online international festival.

Subterranean Masquerade is preparing to release their new digital single for "Ascend," which the band has performed live on tour across Europe and beyond before the lockdown. The sprawling new song will see standalone digital release, paired with an instrumental version of the song as a bonus B-side track.

Watch for an official video for the song to be issued in the coming days. Find exclusive new merch for the single here. Check out a teaser for “Ascend” below:

Mountain Fever will be Subterranean Masquerade's their first release for new label home, US-based Sensory Records. Their fourth LP, and sixth overall release, Mountain Fever was recorded between Golan Heights to Fascination Street Studio (engineered by David Castillo) and mixed by Jens Bogren (Leprous, Katatonia, Opeth). Here, Subterranean Masquerade continues pushing the balance between pioneering experimentalism to their own take on modern pop culture and its manifestation in the Middle East. Revealing an album composed of African and Balkan brass sections, Arabic violins, extended vocal techniques, and several special guest appearances, the band explores radio friendly hooks that emerge out of heavy riffs and polychromatic arrangements.

Watch for new details on Mountain Fever LP and much more from the band to be issued over the weeks ahead.