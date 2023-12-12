SUPAFLY Feat. SPREAD EAGLE's RAY WEST Streaming New Song "Hypothermia"

As one of the more dynamic vocalists of the early ‘90s, NYC native Ray West’s defiant screams and guttural wails defined a generation of headbangers. The leader of Spread Eagle, West aided in the creation of such metal anthems such as “Switchblade Serenade” and “Devil’s Road”. And now, with his collaborator/bassist/producer, Miguel Gonzalez, by his side, West has created his most personal music and songwriting yet. Brimming with heavy urban power grooves, SupaFly represents an evolution for West. SupaFly’s The Vibe is due out on March 8 via Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group) and features revisited and remastered versions of tracks previously recorded, as well as new compositions.

"SupaFly's music is on the heavier side," explains West. "It’s got an urban groove, emotionally charged lyrics that come from a place of strength - and much vulnerability. And since I’m an open book, that’s cool with me."

While Spread Eagle is a quintessential NYC, high-energy, hard rock n' roll band… SupaFly is old school with new school sensibilities. The singer is confident that longtime Spread Eagle fans will also appreciate SupaFly. In a recent success, SupaFly released a cover of the KC & The Sunshine Band classic “I’m Your Boogie Man” for Halloween, immediately connecting with fans (with the song's video getting over 30K views upon release).

View lyric video below:

SupaFly hits again just before the holidays with the extremely personal track, “Hypothermia”.

West explains the story behind the song, “A talented musician with dreams of stardom gets a record contract only to become disillusioned with the life he’s chosen. He turns to drugs to mask his emotional downfall. And the person who loves him unconditionally is helpless to save him.”

“'Hypothermia' is like driving down a foggy coastal mountain highway – it’s lonely road,” adds Gonzalez.

Listen here, and below:

The Vibe contains ten tracks - featuring both aforementioned singles along with the standout track “Drowning Man,” which will hit on January 26.

Looking forward, West plans to remain busy and introduce his new band to the masses, "Keep writing SupaFly music, spread the vibe worldwide, and play live shows. Because if you’re not playing shows, then what’s the point?"