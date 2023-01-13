Sweden's SIENA ROOT Issues “Modern Rock Classic” With “Keeper Of The Flame” Lyric Video

Sweden’s Siena Root will release their eighth studio album, Revelation, on February 24 through Atomic Fire Records. In advance of the record’s release, today the band reveals a lyric video for the track “Keeper Of The Flame.”

Issues the band of the track, “‘Keeper Of The Flame’ is a modern rock classic, stuffed with powerful vocals, rock organ, and bluesy guitar licks, guided by an ever-present, soulful golden thread. This ballad explores the conflict between requited attraction and heartbreak starting off slowly with Rhodes piano and vocals that tug at your heartstrings to only evolve into a fully blown rock track towards the end.”

Preorder Revelation on CD, LP, pre-save it on your favorite DSP or preorder it digitally to receive “Keeper Of The Flame” and “Coincidence & Fate” immediately at this location.

Fittingly titled Revelation, the recording serves as the group’s most versatile offering of their long-spanning career, guiding listeners through a true journey rather than simply stringing together song after song. The eleven-track offering was recorded analogously at Silence Studio in Koppom, Sweden and Root Rock Studios in Stockholm, Sweden where it was also mixed. Mastering was handled at Stockholm’s Cutting Room.

Founded in the late ’90s, Siena Root are constantly working on something new. They’ve continually changed their approach and experimented with their sound — not only to keep their music fresh but to challenge themselves, which is among the main reason why the group’s relevance remains after all these years. Besides touring with acts such as Deep Purple and Dewolff, the quartet — founding members drummer Love Forsberg and bassist Sam Riffer with guitarist Johan Borgström and vocalist/keyboardist Zubaida Solid — have always brought an infectious performance to stages globally and consistently gaining new fans with every show.

Lineup:

Zubaida Solid - vocals, keys

Johan Borgström - guitars

Sam Riffer - bass

Love Forsberg - drums

(Photo - Petter Hilber)