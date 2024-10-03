SYLOSIS Surprise Release The Path EP + Title Track Music Video Feat. HERIOT's Debbie Gough
October 3, 2024, 24 minutes ago
Powerhouse metal outfit, Sylosis, have surprise released their new EP, The Path, ahead of their upcoming co-headlining tour with Fit For An Autopsy.
On the release of the The Path, Josh Middleton comments: “When we were working on ASOTTC we amassed a lot of material. It was a very creative period and the songs that didn’t make it onto ASOTTC were by no means below standard - far from it! We’re extremely excited to share with you The Path EP. Some of our best material to date! We hope you enjoy it”
The band have also released a video for its title track featuring Debbie Gough of Heriot, who will be joining the band as support across the UK and Europe.
On the EP's title track, Josh continues: “The Path is about my love and obsession for heavy music. It’s all I need. It’s never been a phase or something I’ll grow out of. I’m immersed in this culture and more than anything, I am still a rabid fan! I think previously writing a song about this kind of thing would have been a no-go for me. Maybe it could be perceived as corny or ‘out of character’ compared to some of the band's previous lyrics but this feels like a very important song to me.”
Catch Sylosis across the globe this year including the band's first US tours in over ten years. Find the band's tour itinerary here.