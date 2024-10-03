SYLOSIS Surprise Release The Path EP + Title Track Music Video Feat. HERIOT's Debbie Gough

Powerhouse metal outfit, Sylosis, have surprise released their new EP, The Path, ahead of their upcoming co-headlining tour with Fit For An Autopsy.

On the release of the The Path, Josh Middleton comments: “When we were working on ASOTTC we amassed a lot of material. It was a very creative period and the songs that didn’t make it onto ASOTTC were by no means below standard - far from it! We’re extremely excited to share with you The Path EP. Some of our best material to date! We hope you enjoy it”

The band have also released a video for its title track featuring Debbie Gough of Heriot, who will be joining the band as support across the UK and Europe.

On the EP's title track, Josh continues: “The Path is about my love and obsession for heavy music. It’s all I need. It’s never been a phase or something I’ll grow out of. I’m immersed in this culture and more than anything, I am still a rabid fan! I think previously writing a song about this kind of thing would have been a no-go for me. Maybe it could be perceived as corny or ‘out of character’ compared to some of the band's previous lyrics but this feels like a very important song to me.”

Catch Sylosis across the globe this year including the band's first US tours in over ten years. Find the band's tour itinerary here.