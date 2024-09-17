TAK MATSUMOTO GROUP Feat. JACK BLADES, ERIC MARTIN, MATT SORUM Tease TMG II Album; Video

September 17, 2024, 40 minutes ago

news hard rock tak matsumoto group jack blades eric martin matt sorum

TAK MATSUMOTO GROUP Feat. JACK BLADES, ERIC MARTIN, MATT SORUM Tease TMG II Album; Video

Frontiers Music Srl has shared a teaser for an upcoming new album from TMG (Tak Matsumoto Group), featuring Japanese guitarist Tak Matsumoto, frontman/bassist Jack Blades (Night Ranger), vocalist Eric Martin (Mr. Big), and new drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver).

A brief message states: "Don't miss this opportunity to experience the new TMG sound!! Coming Soon!"


Featured Video

INFRARED - "Demon's Blood"

INFRARED - "Demon's Blood"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources