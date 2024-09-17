TAK MATSUMOTO GROUP Feat. JACK BLADES, ERIC MARTIN, MATT SORUM Tease TMG II Album; Video

Frontiers Music Srl has shared a teaser for an upcoming new album from TMG (Tak Matsumoto Group), featuring Japanese guitarist Tak Matsumoto, frontman/bassist Jack Blades (Night Ranger), vocalist Eric Martin (Mr. Big), and new drummer Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses, Velvet Revolver).

A brief message states: "Don't miss this opportunity to experience the new TMG sound!! Coming Soon!"