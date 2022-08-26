TARJA TURUNEN & TORSTEN STENZEL's OUTLANDERS Launch Music Video For "Land Of Sea And Sun" Single Feat. MARTY FRIEDMAN

The collaborative project, Outlanders, recently continued their series of releases with a new single, "Land Of Sea And Sun", featuring ex-Megadeth guitarist, Marty Friedman. An official video for the song can be found below. The track is available via digital platforms found here.

Antigua is more or less the birthplace of Outlanders, and the inhabitants affectionately call it "Land Of Sea And Sun". Inspired by the name of the title and with the images, sounds, and smells of Antigua in mind, Tarja approached the songwriting differently this time, becoming herself the island of Antigua to tell the story in the song.

"Land Of Sea And Sun" is the fifth of eight singles and is also available as a limited edition 7" vinyl exclusively on Tarja's online store and digitally on earMUSIC.

Side A

"Land of Sea and Sun" (Feat. Marty Friedman)

Side B

"Land of Sea and Sun" (demo)